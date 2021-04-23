First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by ABC 27. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather due to storms capable of producing damaging winds, a few tornadoes, large hail, along with some heavy rainfall.

A south wind pattern will strengthen Saturday ahead of a strong disturbance that will trigger areas of strong and severe thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain and generally gusty winds will be experienced, with the stronger storms capable of causing damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. It's still tricky to highlight exactly where these threats will be the highest, but southwestern Georgia and the state line region will need to remain weather-aware Saturday for severe weather-related alerts. While the primary timeframe for severe potential should arrive by tomorrow afternoon and last through the evening as a line of storms passes through, some isolated strong storms from late morning through early afternoon can't be ruled out, especially through SW Georgia.

A clearing trend follows Sunday afternoon with a stretch of warm and dry days ahead.

