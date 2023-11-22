Cooler weather has arrived with mostly cloudy skies lasting through the week

ENTER DATELINE — A cold front that moved through the region this morning has dropped temperatures into the 60s across the region this afternoon, with temperatures quickly cooling into the 50s over the next few hours. A mostly cloudy sky is dominating the region with peaks of sunshine from time to time. More clouds will filter into the region during the overnight hours, with mostly cloudy skies continuing throughout the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 40s around sunrise tomorrow morning.

Thanksgiving day will start with some periods of sunshine in the morning, but temperatures will be very chilly in the 40s and 50s. More clouds will spread across the region during the afternoon hours, and it will end up a mostly cloudy day across the region. Highs reach the low 60s, but with dewpoint temperatures in the 40s, there will be a cool damp feel to the air.

In the long run, highs return to the low 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s this weekend, which is near-average for this time of year. Some partly cloudy skies will also return to the forecast this weekend. By early next week, a cold front moves through the area Monday into Tuesday, knocking highs back down into the 60s. It's even possible we see our first lows in the 30s for the season next week, so get the coats and winter gear ready!