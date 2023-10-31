Cooler weather for trick or treating this evening, with very chilly air moving in for tomorrow morning

A cold front moved through overnight, bringing cooler air into the region. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and low 60s, and will gradually warm through the 70s by this afternoon. Highs will top off in the mid 70s while mostly sunny skies dominate throughout the day. Trick or treaters this evening will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s, so it would be a good idea to bring along a jacket as conditions cool after sunset. After midnight, temperatures will quickly drop through the 50s and 40s, with lows bottoming out in the low 40s tomorrow morning. It's even possible a few isolated locations will see low temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow will start on the chilly side and winds out of the north will be breezy at times. Dry air along with breezy conditions will bring elevated fire risk, so make sure to avoid outdoor burns if possible throughout the day. Cool air filtering in from the north will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with highs only topping out in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air sticks around through the end of the workweek, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s while daytime highs only reach the 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures will rebound to the 80s by the end of the weekend with rain staying away from the forecast throughout the week.