Cooler but still mild weather is in store today before colder air returns to end the week

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures are cooler this morning than yesterday morning, falling into the lower 50s. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but some gradual clearing will occur during the day today. Drier air has moved into the region with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with much less fog compared to yesterday. Rain is staying away from the region, and a mostly dry day is underway.

Today, temperatures will rise through the 50s during the morning hours with a sun/cloud blend. Light winds out of the west-northwest will filter drier air into the region, with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 60s later this afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy by the early afternoon, with a few more periods of sunshine than this morning. More clouds will filter in around sunset, with a mostly cloudy evening expected. Overnight lows tonight will dip into the 40s as cooler air moves into the area.

A low pressure system in the central portion of the country will approach the southeast tomorrow into Friday, bringing another cold front into our region. This will bring much cooler weather to end the week, with lows Friday morning in the 30s and highs only reaching the low 50s. This will also bring clearing skies with abundant sunshine lasting through the weekend. The year will end on a cold note, with lows this weekend in the 20s and 30s with daytime highs in the 50s. By New Year's Day, highs will rebound into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.