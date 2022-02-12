Cooler air on the doorstep of Tallahassee and Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Saturday begins cool and calm with plenty of clouds across the area. A ribbon of showers will move into western coastal areas, including Franklin County by mid to late morning. We're not talking about an all day event. Just be aware there will be a couple of showers in the area. There will be pockets of sun in the area allowing temperature to bump up to around 70F. Expect a few showers east of Tallahassee during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will pass through the region tonight bringing with it cooler air and breezy conditions. Sunday begins cloudy and cool with a couple of lingering showers in the Suwannee River Valley. Skies will begin to clear during the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Grab the jackets for the walk outside Monday. Clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet into the low 30s to start off Monday. The afternoon will be cool and sunny. Warmer weather returns to the area midweek with a better chance for showers and storms on Friday.