Cool & breezy Sunday with a afternoon showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — A Wind Advisory remains in place for the entire area until Sunday evening. Winds will gust up to 40 mph at times, especially along the coast. A coastal flood warning is also in place for the entire coast until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday begins damp, cool, and breezy. We are starting to see the showers and storms exit the region by early morning. There will still be a couple of lingering showers throughout the day. However, Sunday past early morning will not be a washout. There will be dry time.

It'll be a cool one with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 50s.

Grab the winter jackets! It's gonna be a cold walk to the bus stop. The sun won't be enough to warm things up much. Temperatures only make it into the cold low 50s. Next chance for rain comes Thursday with signs of another cold shot arriving next weekend.