Cool and dry for the Tallahassee Marathon with clearing skies

Lows dropping into the mid 40s early Sunday morning will make for a chilly start to the Tallahassee marathon which kicks off just after sunrise at 7:30 am.

Some clouds overhead will gradually clear throughout the morning hours with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s expected at 9 am.

There will be little to no wind, allowing the sunshine that peaks through to keep runners warm before temperatures reach the 60s by 11 am.

By the early afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s with mostly sunny skies across the region, making for a warm and comfortable day.

No rain will be seen in the area Sunday, so runners do not have to worry about any wet periods throughout the marathon.