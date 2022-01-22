Coldest stretch of year settles in to Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Don't expect any Florida warmth over the next seven days.

Saturday begins chilly with a couple of lingering showers. A light breeze outside is enough to numb the face and ears. Temperatures won't budge much and will "warm" close to 50°. As for sun, don't expect a lot of it. Skies will begin to clear once we head past lunch.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to take a nose dive into the upper 20s Sunday morning. Expect frigid and frosty spots to start off Sunday. The afternoon will be filled with blue skies and milder weather with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday offers up the best weather of the week if you need to do anything outside. Temperatures will still remain below average with highs around 60°. A batch of showers and storms return to the region Tuesday.