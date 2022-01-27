Coldest air of winter arrives this weekend in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Bundle up, Tallahassee! Coldest air of winter will arrive in the Big Bend this weekend.

Thursday Night

No weather issues tonight. Beautiful weather for a walk in the park. However, make sure you grab a hoodie as it will be cool. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s.

Friday

Friday morning starts off cloudy and cool with a couple a showers in the eastern areas. Much of the day will be dry with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. A strong cold front will push through during the day. For the evening, expect a few showers around the Suwannee River Valley. Temperatures will drop from the 50s around dinner into the 40s late Friday night. Remember to bring in your pets and sensitive plants before heading to bed.

Saturday

One word: FRIGID! Temperatures begin in the upper 20s. However, a good breeze out of the northwest will make things feel as if it's in the upper teens across the area. It won't take much for you or your pet to feel the cold. Don't expect much of a warm up during the afternoon as temperatures make it into the mid to upper 40s. Hey, at least the sun will be out.

Sunday

Sunday begins cold. Expect a milder afternoon with lots of blue skies. If you're looking for some warmth, no worries. It'll be here as we head into midweek of next week.