Cold weather continues this week with dry and clear skies through Wednesday

Lows reached the upper 20s in inland parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia early Sunday morning before dry air and sunshine helped rebound temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Overnight, clear skies will help temperatures fall quickly into the 40s before reaching the 30s around midnight. Temperatures don't get quite as cold tonight as last night, but lows still bottom out in the low to mid 30s early Monday morning.

Monday will see blue and sunny skies throughout the day, helping to warm temperatures into the 50s by 11am, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. A northerly breeze helps to keep highs below the 60 degree mark for most of the area. Remember to bundle up as these temperatures in early December are more difficult to get used to than in the later months of winter when our bodies are more adapted to the cooler weather!

Lows return to the upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as highs reach the mid to upper 50s before a warming trend begins Wednesday. Wednesday sees highs return to the 60s before reaching the 70s Thursday afternoon. Thursday also brings back the chance for isolated showers that lasts into next weekend.