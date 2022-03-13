Cold temperatures may lead to patchy frost Monday morning, rain and storms return Tuesday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Cold temperatures will settle in again tonight under mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 30's, and with a slight uptick in moisture overnight, patchy frost is possible!

This week is going to have up's and down's weather-wise with periods of active and dry weather. Monday is going to warm-up under a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees.

Rain and storms will make a comeback on Tuesday. Some storms may be severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding may be a concern in spots, especially in the southeast Big Bend, that received several inches over the last week. Showers will depart early Wednesday, so the second half should feature some sunshine with high temperatures in the low 70's.

Dry weather prevails Thursday, too, and warmer air moves in to close out the workweek. Rain and a couple storms are on track for Friday into Saturday, as well.