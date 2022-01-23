Cold settles in over Big Bend this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Clear skies will allow temperatures to take a nose dive into the upper 20s Sunday morning. Expect frigid and frosty spots to start off Sunday. The afternoon will be filled with blue skies and milder weather with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday offers up the best weather of the week if you need to do anything outside. Temperatures will still remain below average with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s. You'll need the umbrellas Tuesday. Rain showers move in early Tuesday morning and stay in the region for much of the day. Morning temperatures won't be as bitter as Monday morning. However, it will remain chilly.

The cold sticks around for midweek with daytime highs in the upper 50s. The next opportunity for a couple of rain showers will be Thursday.