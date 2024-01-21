Cold persists overnight tonight before a significant warm up Monday afternoon

After another night with below freezing temperatures, highs have only warmed into the upper 40s across the region. Some locations still have the potential to warm up to 50 degrees before sunset, but most of the area will fall short. Skies have been partly cloudy, with some clearer periods expected after sunset. Temperatures tonight will once again fall near the freezing mark, with passing clouds throughout the overnight hours.

Tomorrow begins on the cold side, but a significant warm up will be underway throughout the day, beginning a pattern change that will last throughout the week. Temperatures will warm through the 30s and 40s quickly in the morning, warming up into the 50s by 11 am. Meanwhile, skies will start off mostly cloudy, becoming more of a sun-cloud blend in the late morning hours. Skies stay partly cloudy throughout the afternoon as highs warm up into the mid 60s, as winds flow into the region from the east.

By midweek, a southerly wind flow will set up across the region, bringing warmer and more humid air into the region. This will also filter in some more cloud cover, introducing isolated showers into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance for rain increases by the end of the week, with some thunderstorms added into the mix Friday and Saturday. By the end of the week, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s, making for well above average temperatures that will have us feeling more like spring rather than winter. By Sunday, drier air will filter into the region, bringing some more sunshine that will be lacking for much of the week.