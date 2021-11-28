Cold mornings early this week with plenty of sunshine

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Overcast skies will be here for the rest of Sunday evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend. However, clouds will move out overnight and give low temperatures a better shot at cooling down to the upper 30's to low 40's. It'll be a bit colder across the western half of the area where the clouds will clear out first. Some patchy fog may develop by early Monday morning.

Monday is going to be sunny and cool! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60's by the afternoon. Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week with patchy frost and a light freeze possible again! Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer in the upper 60's. Wednesday morning will again be chilly in the 30's but beyond that, temperatures will take a turn for the better. Expect a warm-up into the 70's by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday into the weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Mornings will be less cold in the low 40's. Dry conditions should last through the entire week!

