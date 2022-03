(WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for the coasts of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, Taylor and Dixie counties from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 8 p.m.

NWS added that the greatest impact will be around the time of high tide early Thursday morning.

Roads may be closed, shoreline erosion will occur and low-lying property will be inundated with two to four feet of water above dry ground, according to NWS.