TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — You won't need the sunglasses Sunday. A blanket of grey will hover over the Big Bend for much of the day. However, those of us living in South Georgia will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Clouds will keep us cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The work week is looking quiet, dry and mild. Nature adds some sunshine to the mix Monday with temperatures in the low 70s. There are no chances for rain in Tallahassee through Saturday.