Cloudy and damp skies continue to start the workweek with on and off showers

On and off showers have continued on Sunday with overcast skies. The frontal system that has brought us dreary weather the past few days continues to stall over the northern Gulf of Mexico, allowing the damp and overcast skies to continue into the workweek. Temperatures have remained in the 70s and low 80s across the region today as sprinkles continue to fall from the sky from time to time. Overnight, cloudy skies continue with periods of showers, with localized areas of steady rain at times. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s early Monday morning.

Monday begins with a similar start as the past few days. Skies stay overcast with very little sunshine peaking through. Temperatures warm through the 70s slowly during the morning hours with isolated showers across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Scattered shower activity starts filling in on the radar, especially in the Big Bend starting in the early to mid afternoon. Shower activity will be on and off as highs only reach the low 80s.

Overcast skies continue into the end of the week before rain chances increase with widespread showers returning Wednesday into Thursday. This keeps skies cloudy and damp, meaning you'll need to keep the umbrella around! Some more sunshine starts to peak out from behind the clouds Friday as scattered storm activity returns each afternoon this weekend.

What will become Francine stays to our west and will have minimal impacts on our area. Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.