Cloudy and cool to close out February, magnificent start to March

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will move in on Sunday evening, keeping low temperatures mild in the low 50's. Expect a few light showers late tonight through the overnight hours.

Cloudy, cool, and dreary conditions will take over on Monday to finish the month of February. High temperatures will only make it to the low 60's. Expect an overcast day with a couple light showers happening at times across the area. Low temperatures are going to be a bit chilly in the low 40's.

March begins magnificently with a prolonged dry stretch coming up that will last until the weekend! A gradual warm-up will take over too, as high temperatures each day climb through the 70's! Plenty of sunshine will be around to enjoy each day. Even warmer temperatures look promising by late next week with 80's making a return just in time for the weekend!