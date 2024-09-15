Clouds stick around Monday with hit or miss storms before more sunshine Tuesday

A stalled frontal system is keeping skies mostly cloudy through Monday with limited peaks of sunshine to start the week. Some spotty showers have shown up on the radar Sunday evening, but most of the area will stay dry through the overnight time frame. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s with overcast conditions before bottoming out in the upper. 60s and low 70s for lows early Monday morning.

Only spotty showers show up across the area Monday morning before scattered hit-or-miss storms come into play during the afternoon. Cloud cover keeps highs in the mid 80s before clearer periods begin overnight, signaling a noticeable change in the forecast.

Tuesday will feature a sun-cloud blend, bringing back periods of blue sky. This helps highs reach the upper 80s and return to average for much of the area. Hit-or-miss storms can't be ruled out in the afternoon with scattered coverage across the area Tuesday, a trend that continues into Wednesday and parts of Thursday. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies into the forecast before a dry and sunny Friday sets up. The weekend looks to feature partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers as highs return to the 90s.