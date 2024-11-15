Clouds move out as sunshine and low humidity takes over all weekend long

The period of well above average temperatures and humidity is ending with a cold front that passed through the area overnight. This will clear out clouds over the course of the morning and bring in lots of sunshine later today that lasts through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 50s to start the morning before making their way through the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Overnight will feature perfect viewing conditions for the Full Beaver Moon tonight. Clear skies and low humidity will allow for a clear view of the stars and Moon overhead, which rises at 5:24pm this evening. Temperatures will also steadily fall overnight, through the 60s and 50s with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s just after sunrise Saturday morning. It's finally time to break out that jacket!

The weekend remains sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s before highs return to the 80s early next week. Sara's remnants will get picked up by a cold front which brings in some clouds and showers for the middle of next week before much colder temperatures and sunny skies arrive Thursday. Get ready for the first taste of winter next weekend!