Clouds are out and sunshine is in Tuesday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds clear early Tuesday morning, and a clear start also means a cooler one.

Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s early Tuesday.

After the sun rises, we will warm quickly!

A mild day is in store with highs jumping all the way up to the mid 70s!

Another cooler start in the upper 40s is likely for Wednesday morning, but Wednesday afternoon we jump again to the upper 70s.

Mild weather brings us through most of the week, but there are some isolated storm chances.

Those come Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storms do not look too widespread with just a spot storm through the tri-state area the most likely setup as of Tuesday morning.

