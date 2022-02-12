Clouds and stray showers linger early Sunday, cooler air returns briefly

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect cloudy skies and a couple stray showers on your Saturday evening! Low temperatures will cool down to the mid to upper 40's through Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will feature a cloudy start with a couple showers still lingering, especially in the southeast Big Bend and southeast Georgia. Otherwise, clouds will begin to exit through the afternoon hours giving way to clear skies and much colder temperatures late Sunday through Monday morning. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees so bundle up, stay warm, and get ready to defrost those cars!

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will be in the 60's on Monday and Tuesday. The real warmth arrives on Wednesday and sticks around through Friday. That's when we're talking high temperatures in the mid 70's! However, rain and storm chances will increase Thursday and Friday followed by colder air next weekend.