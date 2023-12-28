Clearing skies today make way for colder weather to end the year

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and low 50s this morning while the sky remains mostly cloudy. This morning will feature mostly cloudy skies, especially early on, before gradual clearing begins from the west to the east. This will bring abundant sunshine into the much of the region by the early afternoon, with parts of the Suwannee River Valley holding on to some cloud cover until closer to sunset. Temperatures will remain mild today with highs reaching the mid 60s this afternoon.

This evening, a cold front will move through the region, keeping skies clear through the overnight hours with quickly cooling temperatures. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by 10pm this evening, cooling into the 30s for lows in the early morning hours. Without cloud cover, we will lose a lot of today's heating to the atmosphere overnight.

The cold front passing through will set up a chilly Friday, although skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs on Friday will only warm into the low 50s while lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s will be commonplace through the weekend. Sunday morning will be especially chilly, waking up to lows in the upper 20s! We're ending the year on a cold note, but signs show the new year will start off mild with highs returning to the 60s. This will come along with some isolated to scattered showers as another low pressure system approaches the region.