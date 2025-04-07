Clearing skies overnight set up a cool and sunny Tuesday as lows fall to the 40s

On and off rain Monday evening will become more spotty after sunset, with isolated showers lasting through midnight across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Severe weather has moved out of the area and skies will begin to clear as the night rolls on. Temperatures steadily fall through the 50s and into the 40s around sunrise Tuesday morning as a light wind flow develops out of the north.

This keeps temperatures below average on Tuesday, with sunny skies lasting throughout the day. Temperatures rise through the 50s during the course of the morning, gradually climbing through the 60s over the course of the afternoon, nearing the 70 degree mark for highs by the late afternoon. Dry conditions will be a far cry from this weekend's humidity for much of the upcoming week.

Lows in the 40s continue through Thursday morning, before highs in the 80s return Thursday afternoon. This sets up the next chance for storms on Friday before another cool down knocks lows into the 40s with highs in the 70s this weekend with more sunshine overhead.

