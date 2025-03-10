Clear sky and sunshine Tuesday brings a cool morning and warm afternoon

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s Monday evening with mostly overcast skies will see those skies clear and temperatures drop into the 40s over the next few hours. Overnight lows dip into the low 40s with clear skies and a light breeze out of the west-northwest making it feel chilly to start the day on Tuesday.

Lost of sunshine helps temperatures warm into the 50s by 9am and into the 60s after 11am. This is as sunny and blue skies continue across the area before highs reach the mid 70s later in the afternoon. A breeze out of the northwest filters drier air into the area that sticks around for the day on Wednesday.

Thursday brings the next chance for rain with an isolated chance at showers, but most stay dry with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Highs reach the 80s Friday and Saturday afternoons before the next widespread round of storms moves into the area late Saturday into Sunday.

