Clear sky and dry weather continues Sunday as highs reach the upper 60s

Clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday afternoon made for great weather to get outdoors on the first day of meteorological spring. Skies with hardly a cloud in the sky will continue overnight, as temperatures fall quickly through the 60s before dipping through the 50s after 10pm. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 40s early Sunday morning as clear skies continue at sunrise.

Dry air and clear sky will help to warm the area up, although a breeze out of the north will help keep temperatures cooler than today. Temperatures in the 50s by 10am reach the 60s after noon. Highs peak in the mid to upper 60s as skies remain blue and sunny and that very light northerly breeze continues.

The workweek begins with dry weather and partly cloudy skies, as Monday morning's low starts in the 30s before warming into the 70s by the afternoon. Gradual warming is expected before a line of storms roll through Wednesday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, so make sure to stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather with multiple ways to get alerts before heading to sleep Tuesday night.

The week ends with mostly dry weather as highs return to the 70s each afternoon.