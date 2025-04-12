Clear skies continue Sunday with a chilly start turning into a warm afternoon

A sunny Saturday afternoon has brought highs into the 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia, however a breeze out of the northwest has kept temperatures slightly below average throughout the day. Clear skies continue into the overnight hours, which will make for a great view of tonight's full moon, peaking at 8:22 pm. Calming winds allows temperatures to get slightly cooler than last night, with Sunday morning lows bottoming out in the lower 40s just after sunrise.

Sunday continues the trend of clear sky and dry weather, as temperatures in the 40s warm into the 50s after 9am, reaching the 60s by 11am. Highs peak in the mid to upper 70s across the area by the middle of the afternoon.

80s return Monday afternoon for another sunny day across the Big Bend and South Georgia, before Tuesday evening brings the next chance at an isolated shower. Another dry period begins Wednesday, lasting into the early part of the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.