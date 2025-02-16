Clear skies and cold temps overtake the area as lows fall into the 30s tonight

A line of storms pushing through the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning has made way for a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s just before sunset. A wind flow out of the northwest will continue to bring clear skies to the area throughout the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 40s by midnight and the mid to upper 30s for lows early Monday morning.

Monday features abundant sunshine with a north-northeasterly breeze keeping temperatures below average, only reaching the upper 50s for highs. Rain stays away as lows once again drop into the 30s with mostly clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning. While highs reach the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday, another round of storms enters the area Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and some rumbles of thunder with overcast skies.

A sun-cloud blend finishes the week as temperatures remain below average, with the potential for lows to sit around the freezing mark by Friday morning. The upcoming weekend may feature some isolated showers as temperatures remain below average, but we will continue to watch these rain chances throughout the week.