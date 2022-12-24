Christmas Eve First to Know forecast (12/24/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening and Merry Christmas Eve! The weather is just right for Santa's arrival however for us Southerners...it's a bit too cold! Clear skies will continue with frigid temperatures on your Christmas Eve. The good news is that the winds will be calming down tonight, helping to take some of the edge off the bitter cold. Low temperatures by Christmas morning will be in the upper teens to low 20's! (Hopefully you asked Santa for a new winter coat!) Christmas Day will bring joyous sunshine but it'll stay very cold with high temperatures in the low 40's. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight until 9 AM Monday. Low temperatures on Monday morning will take another dive down to the upper teens to low 20's. Fortunately, temperatures will recover gradually this week under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday should be in the 50's, then 60's on Wednesday, and eventually 70's Thursday through Saturday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will go from the 20's to 30's, then to the 40's and 50's, by late week into the weekend. Rain chances will increase on Friday and Saturday.