Christmas Day First Alert forecast (12/25/2021)

abc 27 Christmas Day forecast



After areas of locally dense fog linger early Christmas morning, the cloud cover will decrease as temperatures rise steadily from morning lows in the mid 40s to 50°, into the 70s by midday in most areas. We'll have times of mostly sunny sky and a few patchy clouds as southwest winds usher in more moisture for the remainder of the weekend. There is no rain expected, though. We will have to watch for a return of patchy and dense fog for the late-night hours.

I wish you a Christmas Day full of love, peace, joy, and sunshine!

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist