Christmas Day First Alert forecast (12/25/2021)

After areas of locally dense fog linger early Christmas morning, the cloud cover will decrease as temperatures rise steadily from morning lows in the mid 40s to 50°, into the 70s by midday in most areas. We'll have times of mostly sunny sky and a few patchy clouds as southwest winds usher in more moisture for the remainder of the weekend. There is no rain expected, though. We will have to watch for a return of patchy and dense fog for the late-night hours.
I wish you a Christmas Day full of love, peace, joy, and sunshine!
--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist