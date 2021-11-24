Chilly temperatures thaw out Thanksgiving afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday evening will be a cool one as temperatures dip past dusk. Otherwise, no issues tonight.

You'll need the jackets to start off Thursday. Hopefully, preparing that Thanksgiving meal will warm up the house or apartment. The afternoon will be perfect for a stroll in the park with the family or a game of football. Expect warmer air and a calm breeze with temperatures in the low 70s.

The umbrella will be optional Friday morning if you're out shopping. A couple of showers will move in early ahead of a cold front during the day. Much of the area will remain dry and cool to start the day. Expect more sunshine for the afternoon with a good cool breeze out of the northwest.

The weekend will be filled with chilly mornings and mild afternoons with some sun.