Chilly nights bring the chance at patchy frost and freezing temperatures

ENTER DATELINE — Temperatures across the region have fallen into the 40s this morning with mostly clear skies. It has been breezy at times, making for a slight wind chill that makes it feel cooler than it actually is. Skies will remain clear and sunny throughout the day, with a light breeze out of the north continuing. Temperatures throughout the morning will warm through the 40s and 50s before highs this afternoon top out in the upper 50s. This chilly weather will make it a good idea to keep the jacket handy all day.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s across the region, with some areas expected to fall below freezing. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night, causing us to cool off quickly. Patchy areas of frost are possible heading into tomorrow morning, so make sure to leave enough time in the morning to heat up your car!

Heading into Friday morning, lows will bottom out in the upper 30s, before warming up into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be spread throughout the area, before a mild weekend sets up. While temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s at night and 60s and 70s during the day, it comes along with scattered storms with increased rain chances. This will come along with a cold front that knocks highs back down into the 50s and 60s next week with overnight lows in the 30s.

Have the winter coat handy this week as chilly weather will be common across the region!