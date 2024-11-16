Chilly nights and comfortable afternoons continue this weekend with sunny skies

Saturday morning lows dipped into the 40s, signaling the start of a stretch of cooler days that continue all weekend long. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the low to mid 70s, and a dry and crisp feel to the air has made it feel much cooler than the warm and humid weather we have experienced for much of the month. Skies have remained blue and clear over the course of the day, and aside from a few isolated clouds overnight will continue to do so as temperatures fall through the 60s and 50s before bottoming out in the 40s early tomorrow morning.

Sunday keeps mostly clear skies in the forecast with lots of blue sky and sunshine. A light breeze out of the east will calm throughout the day as temperatures work their way through the 50s and 60s during the morning hours. Afternoon highs peak in the mid 70s with low humidity and no rain continuing to close out the weekend. It will be a great day to get outdoors and head to events such as the North Florida State Fair that wraps up tomorrow.

Monday brings a touch of humidity back into the forecast as highs return to the low 80s for parts of the area. Skies stay mostly sunny before humidity and passing clouds are back in full swing by Tuesday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Sara will be caught up in an approaching cold front at that time, making for scattered showers and warm temperatures. These scattered showers continue into the day on Wednesday with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s before the cold front moves through into the day on Thursday.

That late week cold front brings highs back down into the 60s with lows in the 40s, bringing our first taste of below average weather in weeks. The end of the week will be the first time some may take their winter apparel out of the closet, which will be needed more frequently over the next few months!