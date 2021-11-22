Chilly mornings and cool afternoons ahead of Thanksgiving

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday evening will be breezy with winds out of the northwest. Those winds will be delivering much colder air for South Georgia and the Big Bend. Temperatures will be dropping down to the upper 30's by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature bright, beautiful sunshine with slightly breezy conditions during the day. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 50's during the afternoon hours. So, jackets are probably a must all day Tuesday!

The coldest morning of the season looks to come on Wednesday. Bust out the heavy winter coats because we'll be waking up in the low 30's! Patchy frost and a light freeze are possible, especially for areas north of I-10. Wednesday afternoon should offer a slightly warmer feel in the mid 60's.

Thanksgiving will be comfortable, dry, and sunny. Temperatures will likely be around 70 degrees, perfect for any holiday activities!

Friday into the weekend does bring another cool-down but we should remain mostly dry all the way through.