Chilly and wet start to work week, beautiful by Christmas

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloudy skies will remain in place throughout Sunday evening. Low temperatures will cool down tonight to the upper 40's to low 50's by Monday morning. After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures will not be warming up much early this week! Overcast and dreary conditions are going to be the trend on Monday and Tuesday. Get those jackets and umbrellas ready now!

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail during the daytime hours on Monday but it should stay mainly dry. Afternoon high temperatures are going to be quite cool in the upper 50's to low 60's! Some showers may start to slide into the area by late Monday afternoon.

The real show arrives on Tuesday. That's when ongoing rain will take hold with a rumble of thunder or two possible. It'll be breezy and much cooler with temperatures only in the 50's during the day. Rain will continue for the majority of Tuesday so it'll be soggy and very chilly!

By Wednesday, any leftover showers should wrap-up, clouds will start to break, and temperatures will be in the low 60's.

Christmas weekend is going to be unbeatable with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back up into the 70's!

