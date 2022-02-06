Chilly and damp on Monday, warmer and sunny by midweek

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a chilly and cloudy Sunday evening across South Georgia and the Big Bend! While most of us are dry, some showers are happening across the eastern portion of the area. That will continue during the evening hours with showers tapering off later tonight. Low temperatures are going to cool down to the low 40's.

More clouds and cool conditions are on the menu for Monday. A few showers are likely across the area, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 50's.

Tuesday will feature a cloudy start, then clouds will begin to decrease during the day, lending to clear skies by Tuesday night. That will cause low temperatures to plummet down in the low 30's by Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will bring a warm-up into the 60's under mostly sunny skies! The pleasant weather will last all the way through the weekend.