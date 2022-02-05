Chilly and cloudy to finish the weekend, couple passing showers

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Saturday evening! Low clouds are sticking around early tonight with partial clearing expected in Southwest Georgia and the western half of the Big Bend. That will cause for colder low temperatures in the mid to upper 30's!

The southeast Big Bend will have slightly warmer low temperatures in the 40's thanks to the clouds hanging around overnight.

Sunday will be chilly and mainly cloudy. A few pops of sunshine should make an appearance and high temperatures will only be in the mid 50's. Expect a mostly dry day, however there could be a couple passing showers anywhere clouds linger, especially in the eastern-half of the area.

More showers, cloudy skies, and cool temperatures will linger on Monday into early Tuesday.

The rest of the week will feature bright sunshine and milder temperatures in the 60's. Gorgeous weather indeed to round out the work week!