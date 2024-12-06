Chilly air returns for this weekend with sunny skies before a warmup next week

Temperatures this morning are split between the 30s in parts of southern Georgia with 50s in southeast parts of the Big Bend. This is due to a frontal system moving through the area that will keep highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon across the region. Over the course of the day a northerly wind flow will keep temperatures below average with highs reaching the low to mid 50s in the middle of the afternoon as skies stay mostly sunny.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine as highs slowly warm each afternoon. Saturday morning will see lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area before highs reach the 60s. Sunday will be the first day of above average temperatures with highs around the 70 degree mark. Skies remain clear and sunny Saturday with only a few more clouds on Sunday as no rain is expected through the weekend.

Early next week, ahead of another cold front, a more southerly influence from the winds helps to increase moisture and cloud cover across the area as highs reach the mid 70s with lows in the 50s. Isolated to scattered showers are expected during the first part of the week before a cold front once again knocks temperatures below average by the latter part of the week.

Get ready for a temperature seesaw over the next 7 days!