Chilly air has arrived with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions

Thursday morning lows are dipping into the mid 40s with clear skies as a northwesterly wind flow is bringing cooler air into the area. Skies will remain clear throughout the day as temperatures remain chilly for everyone dropping off turkeys for families in need at our annual Turkey Drive.

While the sunshine will help temperatures warm, cooler air being filtered into the area will limit how warm temperatures get. During the morning hours, temperatures will rise through the 50s, from the low 50s at 9am to upper 50s just before noon.

Around noontime is when we reach the 60s, but temperatures peak in the low 60s as sunshine continues. A light breeze will make it feel chilly outside throughout the day, especially as our bodies are early in adjusting to the the cooler weather to come this winter. Make sure to bring a jacket with you when venturing outside!

Overnight, the breeze will start to die down, but clear skies will help temperatures cool a bit more than they did this morning. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s overnight, with Friday morning lows bottoming out in the lower 40s. A few upper 30s, especially in our Southern Georgia counties, cannot be ruled out.

The cooler than average weather continues into the weekend as skies remain clear and sunny. While early morning lows dip into the 30s Saturday and Sunday, highs rebound into the 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon temperatures return to average before above average temperatures are back into the forecast by early next week.

Signs point to above average temperatures for Thanksgiving, and we will be sure to fine-tune that forecast over the next week. No major concerns for local travel are expected heading into the holiday at this time.