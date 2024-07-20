Brief pop-up storms return Sunday with periods of sunshine throughout the day

Widely scattered storms this afternoon have brought heavy rain to parts of the area, with as much as 6 inches of rain falling in parts of northwest Leon County. This has caused for some localized areas of flooding, serving as a reminder not to drive through flooded roadways, as it can be difficult to determine how deep water may may be.

Over the course of the rest of this evening, showers will begin to dissipate and lower in coverage in the hours leading up to sunset. A good amount of cloud cover will remain across the area although the sun will peak through from time to time. After sunset, only a few isolated showers will be leftover before just some passing clouds are leftover as lows dip into the mid 70s in the early morning hours.

Sunday will start with partly cloud to mostly sunny skies across the area with an isolated shower possible as early as mid morning. Storms will become more scattered by midday as temperatures warm into mid 80s. Scattered hit-or-miss storms continuing through sunset help keep temperatures from warming up much higher during the afternoon, but highs will still top out in the low 90s for many with humidity remaining high throughout the day.

This pattern of scattered storms continues into the workweek, although a sliver of the Saharan Air moving across the Atlantic makes its way into our region Monday, helping to reduce storm coverage to 50%. The rest of the week will see the chance for a brief pop-up storm or two more likely than not, although the sun will be seen for parts of each day. Highs stay in the low 90s throughout the week with cloud coverage varying from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day to day.