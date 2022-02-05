Breezy & cold Saturday to start your weekend in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's a breezy and cold start to the day in Tallahassee.

The morning starts off with grey skies and a couple of lingering showers. Skies will turn from grey to blue this afternoon. However, a good breeze will stick around for the day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Sunday starts cold with some sun. Much of the day will be dry with more clouds moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will feel milder during the day with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers roll into the area past dusk. The start of the work week will feature cloud cover and a couple of showers. Milder weather returns to the area once we head into midweek.