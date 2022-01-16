Breezy and cold Sunday night, staying chilly this week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — It is going to be a blustery and chilly Sunday evening under mainly cloudy skies! Low temperatures will be tumbling quickly overnight to the low 30's! Clouds should clear by morning and Monday will feature mostly sunshine! It is going to remain breezy though and quite chilly! High temperatures will only make it to the low 50's. Under clear skies, Monday night is going to get bitter!

Grab the layers and hold onto them this week because temperatures will not be warming up much at all!

Tuesday morning's low temperatures will likely fall to below freezing. The day will bring more sunshine and high temperatures back into the mid to upper 50's.

Wednesday and Thursday should climb to the 60's but rain will arrive on Thursday! Some showers may linger into Friday with another potent shot of really cold air returning for the weekend.

