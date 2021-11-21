Blast of cold air moves in before Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a cool and cloudy start to your Sunday. The afternoon will offer up some sunshine and warmer weather. There is the small chance for a stray shower for areas along the coast late during the afternoon and early evening.

A strong cold front will be on our doorstep Monday, bringing with it a couple of showers and storms to the region during the morning. You won't get much use out of the sunglasses until it's time to drive home from work.

Frigid air will be with us for the first half of Tuesday with temperatures starting out in the low to mid-30s. We won't be able to shake off the chill during the afternoon.

Thanksgiving is looking quiet and comfortable.