Bitterly cold Saturday night, bright sunshine for Sunday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly! Overnight is when to expect a clearing to take place. However, be prepared for frigid temperatures to settle in tonight! Bundle up, stay warm, and be sure to protect your plants and pets! Also, check on your neighbors and friends! Low temperatures will plummet to the upper 20's to low 30's by Sunday morning. Luckily, Sunday will bring bright sunshine and a cool-feel with high temperatures only in the mid-50's.

A slight warm-up is in store for Monday when high temperatures are expected to be near 60 degrees. It'll be a pleasant start to the work week, accompanied by plenty of sunshine!

Rain makes a comeback on Tuesday and chilly temperatures stick around all this week.

Friday into Saturday will bring another system that can shake things up rain-wise. The system will be closely monitored since near-freezing temperatures will follow in its wake. Sharply colder temperatures will be here next weekend! Welcome to the heart of winter!

