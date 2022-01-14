Big weather changes coming to the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Enjoy your Friday night! Big weather changes are coming our way this weekend.

Saturday

Saturday begins dry, chilly, and beautiful. The best time of day to get shopping done or any outdoor chores will be from breakfast into lunch. Showers will begin to arrive for the western half by early evening and become more widespread through the night. Some of the storms will have the potential to have damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado. There is also a small chance for flash flooding as we head into Sunday morning.

Strong winds and high tide could create flooding issues for those of us along the coast. All of the coastal areas are in a coastal flood warning starting Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and going through Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Storms will begin to exit the area Sunday morning. Still expect a lingering shower or two through early afternoon. Winds will be noticeable at times gusting between 20-30 mph as a front moves through. Temperatures will only top out in the low 50s but it will feel much colder than it is.

Monday

Grab the winter jackets! It's gonna be a cold walk to the bus stop. The sun won't be enough to warm things up much. Temperatures only make it into the cold low 50s.