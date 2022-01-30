Big warmup on the way for Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Finally, some warmth headed our way this week.

Sunday

The coldest morning of the year has arrived. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 20s. The good news is that it is calm outside. Expect a milder afternoon with lots of blue skies and the thermometer rising close to 60F.

Monday

It'll be a chilly walk to the bus stop Monday morning. However, it's still milder than Sunday morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s. The afternoon will feel warm with the thermometer rising into the mid 60s with plenty of sun.

Tuesday

No weather issues for Tuesday. Warming trend continues with a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday starts cool. The afternoon is looking pleasant and warm with temperatures around 70F. Storms return to the region as we head toward the end of the week.