Big Bend, South Georgia under Flood Watch from Friday 7 a.m. to Saturday 11 a.m.

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch to areas of the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday morning to Saturday morning.
The Flood Watch runs from 7 a.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to NWS.
The following counties are included in the Flood Watch:
FLORIDA
- Franklin
- Liberty
- Gadsden
- Leon
- Wakulla
- Jefferson
- Madison
- Taylor
- Lafayette
GEORGIA
- Seminole
- Decatur
- Grady
- Thomas
- Brooks
- Lowndes
"Multiple rounds of rain has brought 2-5 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend," NWS adds. "Additional rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday morning with widespread amounts of 3-6 inches. This additional rainfall could result in flash flooding and minor flooding on area rivers"