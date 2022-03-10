Watch
Big Bend, South Georgia under Flood Watch from Friday 7 a.m. to Saturday 11 a.m.

Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:59:14-05

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch to areas of the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

The Flood Watch runs from 7 a.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to NWS.

The following counties are included in the Flood Watch:

FLORIDA

  • Franklin
  • Liberty
  • Gadsden
  • Leon
  • Wakulla
  • Jefferson
  • Madison
  • Taylor
  • Lafayette

GEORGIA

  • Seminole
  • Decatur
  • Grady
  • Thomas
  • Brooks
  • Lowndes

"Multiple rounds of rain has brought 2-5 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend," NWS adds. "Additional rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday morning with widespread amounts of 3-6 inches. This additional rainfall could result in flash flooding and minor flooding on area rivers"

