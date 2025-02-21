Below average temps continue this weekend with 30s for lows and 60s for highs

Temperatures are sitting around the 50 degree mark in the Big Bend and South Georgia near sunset Friday evening with mostly sunny skies. The early evening will feature clear skies as temperatures fall through the 40s, before temperatures reach the 30s overnight with a few passing clouds. Lows bottom out in the low 30s around sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off with temperatures steadily rising through the 30s and 40s with a sun-cloud blend, with temperatures reaching the 50s by 11am. Skies begin to clear over the course of the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 60s. The day ends with mostly sunny skies and calm winds.

Sunday looks to remain dry in the early part of the day, with a brief isolated shower possible as early as the afternoon into the evening. The chance for spotty showers continues overnight Sunday into Monday, before much drier and warmer weather comes into play starting Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s last into midweek, before another chance at a spotty shower returns Thursday with highs remaining in the 70s.