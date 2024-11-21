Below average temperatures have arrived, see how long they are sticking around

Temperatures Thursday afternoon have reached the low to mid 60s, which is short of the average high in the low 70s this time of year. A light breeze begins to calm overnight as skies remain clear. This allows temperatures to fall into the 50s just after sunset before plummeting through the 40s before reaching the upper 30s early Friday morning. Make sure to wear a coat or jacket for you evening and late night plans!

There is not much change in the forecast heading into the weekend as skies stay sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon, highs return to the low 70s before highs rebound to the upper 70s with lows in the 50s next week.

Rain stays absent from the extended forecast, meaning there will be lots of sunshine that continues through the Thanksgiving holiday. Any local travel plans are good to go heading into next week, and jackets won't be needed during the day by the early to middle part of next week!