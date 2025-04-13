Beautiful weather continues Monday with lots of sunshine as highs reach the 80s

Temperatures reached the upper 70s for most of the area Sunday afternoon as sunny skies have continued to dominate this weekend. Clear skies continue into the overnight hours, with calming winds allowing lows to fall into the upper 40s once again Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the day Monday, reaching the 60s by 10am and 70s by noon. Highs reach the mid 80s after 3pm, making for a warm commute home and end to the day. A light breeze develops out of the south-southwest, which will help increase humidity heading into the overnight hours and day on Tuesday. This brings Tuesday morning lows up into the 50s.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon as a frontal system passes through the region, but most of the area is expected to remain dry. This knocks lows back down to the 40s Wednesday morning with highs in the 70s. Temperatures quickly rebound with mostly clear skies to end the week, with toasty weather in store heading into the weekend.

